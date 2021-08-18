Merkel, Biden to Talk About Afghanistan on Wednesday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will call US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, media reported

The German daily Bild said Berlin was concerned about reports that the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) were stopping local support staff from leaving Afghanistan.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Islamist militants had promised to let foreigners reach Kabul's airport, while locals were being stopped at Taliban-run checkpoints.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a briefing hours later that the United States was in talks with the Taliban about providing safe passage to civilians seeking to leave the country.