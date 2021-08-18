UrduPoint.com

Merkel, Biden To Talk About Afghanistan On Wednesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 04:03 PM

Merkel, Biden to Talk About Afghanistan on Wednesday - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will call US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will call US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, media reported.

The German daily Bild said Berlin was concerned about reports that the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) were stopping local support staff from leaving Afghanistan.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Islamist militants had promised to let foreigners reach Kabul's airport, while locals were being stopped at Taliban-run checkpoints.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a briefing hours later that the United States was in talks with the Taliban about providing safe passage to civilians seeking to leave the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia German Berlin United States Angela Merkel Media From Airport

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pa ..

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaut ..

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

22 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati results - collated

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati results - collated

3 minutes ago
 UK Gov't Awards Carbon-Control Auto Projects Worth ..

UK Gov't Awards Carbon-Control Auto Projects Worth $125Mln

3 minutes ago
 Hot weather predicted for parts of KP

Hot weather predicted for parts of KP

3 minutes ago
 EU Interior Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan, Bela ..

EU Interior Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan, Belarus - Commissioner

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.