UrduPoint.com

Merkel Blocked NATO Arms Sales To Ukraine During Final Months In Power- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Merkel Blocked NATO Arms Sales to Ukraine During Final Months in Power- Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Angela Merkel blocked weapon exports to Ukraine by NATO allies in the waning months of her chancellorship, a German newspaper cited sources in the know as saying.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Andriy Melnyk, has pressured Germany for years to allow arms sales to his country as it continues fighting a pro-independence rebellion in the east.

The tabloid Bild reported on Monday that the German government stopped the United States in May from supplying Ukraine with 90 precision rifles through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

An official told the daily on condition of anonymity that Germany used the same mechanism to put the sale of 20 Lithuanian anti-drone weapons to Ukraine on ice for at least six months.

Merkel told the Ukrainian president during her farewell trip to Kiev in August that she would never lift the arms embargo. Germany eventually allowed the drone jammer sale to go ahead, seeing an escalation on the Ukrainian border with Russia.

Related Topics

Drone NATO Exports Ukraine Russia German Germany Sale Berlin Same Kiev United States Angela Merkel May August Border From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoverie ..

UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

15 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel Monday

15 minutes ago
 EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in col ..

EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in collaboration with leading global ..

15 minutes ago
 Borouge, ADNOC L&amp;S enter long-term agreement t ..

Borouge, ADNOC L&amp;S enter long-term agreement to enable industrial growth in ..

30 minutes ago
 Putin, Xi to Discuss Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, ..

Putin, Xi to Discuss Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, US - Kremlin

37 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Tuesday 14th Dec, 2021

Chinese shares close lower Tuesday 14th Dec, 2021

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.