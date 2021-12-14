Merkel Blocked NATO Arms Sales to Ukraine During Final Months in Power- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Angela Merkel blocked weapon exports to Ukraine by NATO allies in the waning months of her chancellorship, a German newspaper cited sources in the know as saying.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Andriy Melnyk, has pressured Germany for years to allow arms sales to his country as it continues fighting a pro-independence rebellion in the east.

The tabloid Bild reported on Monday that the German government stopped the United States in May from supplying Ukraine with 90 precision rifles through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

An official told the daily on condition of anonymity that Germany used the same mechanism to put the sale of 20 Lithuanian anti-drone weapons to Ukraine on ice for at least six months.

Merkel told the Ukrainian president during her farewell trip to Kiev in August that she would never lift the arms embargo. Germany eventually allowed the drone jammer sale to go ahead, seeing an escalation on the Ukrainian border with Russia.