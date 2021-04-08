UrduPoint.com
Merkel Called On Putin To Reverse Military Buildup Near Ukrainian Borders - Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to reverse military buildup near Russia's border with Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the German Cabinet of Ministers said

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to reverse military buildup near Russia's border with Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the German Cabinet of Ministers said.

"The subject of the conversation was, among other things, the increased Russian military presence in eastern Ukraine. The chancellor made a call to stop this military increase in order to achieve a de-escalation of the situation," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the sides also talked about other issues, including Libya, Syria, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the case of Russian jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

