Merkel Calls Crisis Meeting Wednesday Over Virus Measures: Party Chief

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:05 PM

Merkel calls crisis meeting Wednesday over virus measures: party chief

Chancellor Angela Merkel has summoned the leaders of Germany's 16 states to an unexpected crisis meeting on Wednesday amid a backlash over pandemic measures, the chief of her CDU party said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel has summoned the leaders of Germany's 16 states to an unexpected crisis meeting on Wednesday amid a backlash over pandemic measures, the chief of her CDU party said.

"The chancellor has invited the (regional leaders) at short notice for 11 o'clock today and I think that we will talk very critically there about what happened two days ago," Armin Laschet told a regional parliament meeting in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Merkel and the regional leaders have faced fierce criticism after agreeing to prolong shutdown measures and tighten them over Easter during marathon talks on Monday.

More Stories From World

