Merkel Calls Data on Effectiveness of Moderna Vaccine Against COVID-19 Good News

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called data on the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) good news.

Germany imposed a "soft" lockdown from November 2 until the end of the month, which, among other things, implies restrictions on catering establishments (only takeaway or delivery orders are possible), cancellation of entertainment events, and restriction of contacts. On Monday, Merkel discussed with the heads of German regions the situation with the COVID-19 spread in the country.

"We touched on the issue of vaccines. Today the good news came that the second vaccine from Moderna, like BionTech, has shown good results. Therefore, we must discuss together - the Federal center and the states - the logistics of creating vaccination centers," Merkel said at a press conference following the meeting.

Biotech company Moderna said on Monday that the results of Phase 3 of trials of its coronavirus vaccine showed an efficiency of 94.5 percent.