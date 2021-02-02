UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Calls Data On Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Published In Lancet Magazine, 'Good'

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:20 PM

Merkel Calls Data on Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Published in Lancet Magazine, 'Good'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the data on the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which was published in The Lancet magazine, good, adding that Berlin and Brussels will welcome any vaccines in the EU after registration by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"We have always said that we would cordially welcome anyone who requests registration from the European [Medicines] Agency.

I spoke about this with the Russian president, we saw good data on the Russian vaccine today. Any vaccine is welcomed in the European Union, but they will only those that will provide EMA with the necessary data are allowed," she said in an interview with the ARD broadcaster.

Merkel discussed possible cooperation between the EU and Russia on Russian vaccines in early January. Merkel later stated that Germany considered cooperation with Russia possible, but stressed the need for approval in the EMA.

Related Topics

Russia German European Union Germany Brussels Berlin Angela Merkel January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

1 hour ago

Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian atr ..

3 minutes ago

Resources being utilized for development of Baloch ..

3 minutes ago

Argentine President Accepts Putin's Invitation to ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin Expects Biden Administration to Engage More ..

3 minutes ago

Southern Yemeni Separatists Blame Gov't for Delayi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.