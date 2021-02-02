BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the data on the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which was published in The Lancet magazine, good, adding that Berlin and Brussels will welcome any vaccines in the EU after registration by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"We have always said that we would cordially welcome anyone who requests registration from the European [Medicines] Agency.

I spoke about this with the Russian president, we saw good data on the Russian vaccine today. Any vaccine is welcomed in the European Union, but they will only those that will provide EMA with the necessary data are allowed," she said in an interview with the ARD broadcaster.

Merkel discussed possible cooperation between the EU and Russia on Russian vaccines in early January. Merkel later stated that Germany considered cooperation with Russia possible, but stressed the need for approval in the EMA.