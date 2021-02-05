Merkel Calls Expulsion of 3 EU Diplomats From Russia Unjustified

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Friday the expulsion of three European diplomats from Russia unjustified

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Friday the expulsion of three European diplomats from Russia unjustified.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that three diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany who had participated in unauthorized actions in Russia, were declared persona non grata and would leave the country in the near future.

"During the meeting, we took note of the information on the expulsion of German, Swedish and Polish diplomats from Moscow in connection with the rallies over Navalny. We consider this expulsion unjustified and consider that this is another manifestation of the departure from the principles of the rule of law, which can now be observed in Russia," Merkel said at a press conference following a virtual meeting of the German-French Defense and Security Council with the participation of French leader Emmanuel Macron.