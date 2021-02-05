UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Calls Expulsion Of 3 EU Diplomats From Russia Unjustified

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

Merkel Calls Expulsion of 3 EU Diplomats From Russia Unjustified

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Friday the expulsion of three European diplomats from Russia unjustified

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Friday the expulsion of three European diplomats from Russia unjustified.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that three diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany who had participated in unauthorized actions in Russia, were declared persona non grata and would leave the country in the near future.

"During the meeting, we took note of the information on the expulsion of German, Swedish and Polish diplomats from Moscow in connection with the rallies over Navalny. We consider this expulsion unjustified and consider that this is another manifestation of the departure from the principles of the rule of law, which can now be observed in Russia," Merkel said at a press conference following a virtual meeting of the German-French Defense and Security Council with the participation of French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Poland Sweden Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

18 minutes ago

Biggest-ever package for farmers to be announced s ..

3 minutes ago

Murad urges international community to become voic ..

3 minutes ago

Four EU Leaders Urge Commission Chief to Continue ..

3 minutes ago

Canada to Increase Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine by ..

3 minutes ago

Govt highlighted Kashmir issue at every forum: Min ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.