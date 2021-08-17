UrduPoint.com

Merkel Calls For Accepting Afghan Refugees In Neighboring Countries, Not Only EU

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Tuesday for considering the possibility of accepting refugees from Afghanistan in neighboring countries before discussing their placement in the European Union.

"Before talking about contingents [of refugees in the EU] we should discuss reliable opportunities for refugees in countries neighboring Afghanistan ... As the second step, we should consider a controlled and supported reception of refugees in European countries," Merkel said at a press conference.

The EU position on the matter "is not quite simple," the chancellor added.

