Merkel Calls for Coordinated COVID-19 Response in EU to Avoid New Lockdowns

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday the need for close coordination in the fight against COVID-19 in the European Union in order to avoid the introduction of another lockdown in the event of a deteriorating epidemiological situation.

Merkel noted during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that the pandemic "had not yet been left behind," so EU countries must act in a coordinated manner.

"We do not want to introduce a lockdown in the whole country; we must work at the regional level. We know a lot about the virus, we can jointly agree on how to further contain this virus," Merkel said.

Most EU countries introduced stringent measures in spring due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection, which led to a sharp drop in the region's economy.