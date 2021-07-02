UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Calls For "Pragmatic Solutions" To Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:51 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel advocated on Friday for "pragmatic solutions" to the implementation of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Earlier this week, the European Commission agreed to a three-month extension on free movement of chilled meats between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which remained in the European single market and customs unions after the United Kingdom left the bloc for good on December 31, 2020. Although there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival to Northern Ireland to comply with EU sanitary regulations, leading to delays in the arrival of products and protests from unionist loyal to London.

"I personally believe that on the basis of this protocol and within the framework of how it was negotiated, we can find pragmatic solutions," Merkel said after a meeting with Johnson at his Chequers official country residence.

The British government unilaterally attempted to push back the full implementation of checks on supermarket goods and parcels beyond the June 30 deadline to prevent a shortage of chilled meat products, but earlier this week, London and Brussels agreed to extend the grace period for another three months.

Despite the row, Merkel said that she was "optimistic" a solution can be found so that the integrity of the EU single market is maintained.

Speaking alongside the German Chancellor, Johnson said that he was also confident that with "goodwill" and "patience" the differences can be sorted out.

"Imagine if bratwurst [a type of German sausage] could not be moved from Dortmund to Dusseldorf because of the jurisdiction of an international court - you'd think it was absolutely extraordinary. So, we have to sort it out," he said.

Both leaders also remarked that following UK's departure from the European Union, London and Berlin have agreed to establish regular inter-governmental consultations and expand bilateral ties.

