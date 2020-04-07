UrduPoint.com
Merkel Calls For Probe Into Berlin Police's Missing Face Masks

Tue 07th April 2020

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The situation with the face masks that were ordered by the Berlin police but went missing at a Bangkok airport should be investigated, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"I do not have more detailed information concerning Berlin. I believe, it is important to investigate it now ... We know that the company has said that it cannot imagine such a thing. We have seen very differing statements, and I hope this can be investigated," Merkel said at a press conference.

On Friday, Andreas Geisel, the interior minister for Berlin state, said that 200,000 FFP2 masks, which had been allegedly ordered from a US company by Berlin's police force, were seized at a Bangkok airport and did not reach their destination.

The minister suggested that the confiscation came after the US administration banned exports of medical products in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "piracy" accusations were met with backlash from Washington, which firmly rejected them. The minister finally backtracked on his claims, saying that the masks were ordered from a German firm, not a US one. The masks remain missing, however.

Your Thoughts and Comments

