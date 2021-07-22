UrduPoint.com
Merkel Calls For Restricting Spyware Sales To Countries That Don't Have Supervision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) It is necessary to restrict spyware sale to countries that don't have necessary supervision amid the scandal with Israeli system pegasus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"It is important that software designed for specific situations does not fall into the wrong hands .

.. It should not be sold to countries, where judicial oversight of such attacks may not be available," Merkel said at her annual summer press conference.

More Stories From World

