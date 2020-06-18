UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Calls On EU For Consolidated Policy Toward China

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Merkel Calls on EU for Consolidated Policy Toward China

The European Union should pursue a consolidated policy toward China and show a united front in order to convey its values to Beijing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday in the country's parliament

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The European Union should pursue a consolidated policy toward China and show a united front in order to convey its values to Beijing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday in the country's parliament.

"With regard to China as [EU's] strategic partner, it is important that Europe speaks with one voice on behalf of all 27 member states, since this is the only way we can convincingly speak within our European values and interests," Merkel said.

According to the chancellor, the relations between Europe and China will be a central issue during Germany's upcoming chairmanship in the Council of the European Union.

Merkel also expressed confidence that the forthcoming EU-China summit, initially slated for September 14 and postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic, would certainly take place later.

Germany will take over the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1.

Related Topics

Europe China Parliament German European Union Germany Beijing Angela Merkel July September All

Recent Stories

Car lifter gang busted; two arrested in Rawalpindi ..

3 minutes ago

Chelsea sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig - club

3 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

Italy's tourism industry expects unprecedented slu ..

3 minutes ago

Allocations for Russian Doctors Engaged in COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

Man shot dead over petty issue in Mianwali

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.