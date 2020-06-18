Merkel Calls on EU for Consolidated Policy Toward China

The European Union should pursue a consolidated policy toward China and show a united front in order to convey its values to Beijing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday in the country's parliament

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The European Union should pursue a consolidated policy toward China and show a united front in order to convey its values to Beijing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday in the country's parliament.

"With regard to China as [EU's] strategic partner, it is important that Europe speaks with one voice on behalf of all 27 member states, since this is the only way we can convincingly speak within our European values and interests," Merkel said.

According to the chancellor, the relations between Europe and China will be a central issue during Germany's upcoming chairmanship in the Council of the European Union.

Merkel also expressed confidence that the forthcoming EU-China summit, initially slated for September 14 and postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic, would certainly take place later.

Germany will take over the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1.