Merkel Calls On EU Officials To Take Putin's Nuclear Warnings 'Seriously'

Published September 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called on European politicians to take seriously the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin on possible use of nuclear weapons, saying that his words should not be dismissed as "bluff."

"You should treat his words seriously. A serious attitude toward his words instead of dismissing them as bluff is in no way a sign of weakness. It is a sign of political wisdom, which helps preserve space to maneuver, and - equally important - to develop a new one," Merkel was quoted as saying by German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

On September 21, Putin addressed the nation, saying that the West had started to use "nuclear blackmail" against Moscow and announced a partial mobilization of the country's armed forces to aid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. He added that "this is not a bluff" when mentioning that Russia would defend its territorial integrity using all available means.

