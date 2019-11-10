UrduPoint.com
Merkel Calls On Europe To Develop New Weapons

Sun 10th November 2019

Merkel Calls on Europe to Develop New Weapons

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on European states to develop new weapon systems, including military aircraft and tanks.

"We will jointly develop weapons systems in the future, including a military aircraft project and a tank project. Germany and France are at the cutting edge here," the chancellor said in her traditional weekly video address, this time dedicated to the 64th anniversary of the founding the Bundeswehr.

According to Merkel, the conflict in Ukraine and "annexation of Crimea" once again actualized defense and cooperation within the framework of military alliances, especially in NATO.

"Military component with foreign policy interests and development cooperation within the EU," Merkel said.

The chancellor added that Germany's security is ensured by the existence of the Bundeswehr, so the armed forces should receive the necessary financial resources for development.

Western countries have repeatedly made claims about the alleged Russian aggression with regard to the conflict in Ukraine and the Crimea's reunification with Russia. Moscow has denied claims of involvement in the crisis and said reunification was a result of a referendum held in line with international laws.

