Merkel Calls on Turkey to Stop Anti-Kurdish Operation in Syria, Announces Arms Sales Ban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday once again called on Turkey to stop its military operation against the Kurdish militia in northern Syria and announced the decision to introduce an arms embargo against Ankara.

On October 9, Turkey Operation Peace Spring to fight the Syrian Kurdish militia, viewed by Ankara as affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey classifies as a terrorist organization, as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"Over the past days, I have repeatedly strongly called on Turkey and, personally, on its president to stop the military offensive against the Kurdish-led YPG [People's Protection Units] militia in northern Syria and I am reaffirming this position again," Merkel said, addressing the German parliament.

The chancellor expressed concern over the escalation of tensions near the borders of the European Union that will result in a deteriorating humanitarian situation.

"This is a humanitarian drama with great geopolitical consequences, that is why the German government will not supply Turkey with weapons under current circumstances," Merkel added.

The Turkish offensive has already been condemned by the international community, with Syria calling it a violation of its territorial integrity.