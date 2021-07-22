MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The migration crisis on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border has a political component from the side of Minsk and this is "unacceptable," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"You see now, for example, if you look at what is happening on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, considering the refugee convention on the part of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko, a policy is being made in a way, which is unacceptable," Merkel said at a press conference.