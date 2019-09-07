UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Calls Russia-Ukraine Detainees Release 'Signal Full Of Hope'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 06:14 PM

Merkel Calls Russia-Ukraine Detainees Release 'Signal Full of Hope'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the Russia-Ukraine detainees release deal a "signal full of hope," the German government press service said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the Russia-Ukraine detainees release deal a "signal full of hope," the German government press service said.

"The latest release of detainee between Russia and Ukraine has become a signal full of hope. I am happy about the Ukrainian sailors and Oleg Setsov, who will finally be able to return home," Merkel said as quoted by her press service.

The chancellor also called on the conflicting sides in Donbas to work on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"It makes sense to continue working on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The German government is ready for this," Merkel said.

Earlier in the day, a total of 35 Ukrainians, formerly detained in Russia, flew into Kiev's Boryspil airport following their release.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greeted the Ukrainians upon arrival.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook German Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev Angela Merkel Government Airport

Recent Stories

Anti-Corruption Establishment struggling to elimin ..

2 minutes ago

PHA chairman offers condolences on Abdul Qadir dea ..

2 minutes ago

Medics role becomes crucial during war times: Laho ..

2 minutes ago

France to Make Every Effort to Bring Iran to Compl ..

2 minutes ago

Bee’ah opens registrations for 10th edition of e ..

31 minutes ago

SEWA, Finland discuss cooperation in sustainabilit ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.