Merkel Calls Russia-Ukraine Detainees Release 'Signal Full of Hope'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the Russia-Ukraine detainees release deal a "signal full of hope," the German government press service said.

"The latest release of detainee between Russia and Ukraine has become a signal full of hope. I am happy about the Ukrainian sailors and Oleg Setsov, who will finally be able to return home," Merkel said as quoted by her press service.

The chancellor also called on the conflicting sides in Donbas to work on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"It makes sense to continue working on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The German government is ready for this," Merkel said.

Earlier in the day, a total of 35 Ukrainians, formerly detained in Russia, flew into Kiev's Boryspil airport following their release.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greeted the Ukrainians upon arrival.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.