Merkel calls shock far-right vote in Thuringia state 'unforgivable'

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said it was "unforgivable" that a politician in Thuringia allowed himself to be elected state premier with help from MPs from the far-right AfD, calling for the vote to be redone.

What happened in Thuringia "is unforgivable and that's why the result must be reversed," Merkel said at a press conference in South Africa, a day after the Thuringia vote stunned Germany.