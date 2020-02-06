UrduPoint.com
Merkel Calls Shock Far-right Vote In Thuringia State 'unforgivable'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:43 PM

Merkel calls shock far-right vote in Thuringia state 'unforgivable'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said it was "unforgivable" that a politician in Thuringia allowed himself to be elected state premier with help from MPs from the far-right AfD, calling for the vote to be redone

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said it was "unforgivable" that a politician in Thuringia allowed himself to be elected state premier with help from MPs from the far-right AfD, calling for the vote to be redone.

What happened in Thuringia "is unforgivable and that's why the result must be reversed," Merkel said at a press conference in South Africa, a day after the Thuringia vote stunned Germany.

