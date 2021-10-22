Merkel Calls Transportation of Migrants to EU Via Belarus 'Hybrid Threat'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the transportation of migrants through Belarus to the European Union a hybrid threat to the EU from Minsk

"This is a hybrid threat. We need to say this clearly.

(Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko uses people to implement politics, political instrumentation is taking place," Merkel said after the summit of EU leaders.

According to her, a number of EU countries reported to their colleagues on their efforts to combat migration through Belarus.