Merkel Calls Tuesday Talks With Erdogan Effective, Says Next Round to Be Held in February

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that her Tuesday meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was also attended by the leaders of France and the United Kingdom, was good and effective, adding that the sides agreed to hold a new round of talks in February.

The four-party meeting, dedicated primarily to the situation in Syria, was held on Tuesday before the NATO summit in London.

"We agreed to continue work in this format, first of all, at the advisers level, and then to hold a meeting in February next year. It was a good, effective meeting," Merkel said at a briefing after the talks, video of which was distributed by the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert.

The chancellor noted that the leaders of the four countries unilaterally agreed on the fact that the fight against the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) should be continued and completed.

"We will continue contacts on how this will be done. Secondly, we support all the efforts of UN special envoy Geir Pedersen on the political process, I mean the discussion of the constitution, and we will actively do it," Merkel stressed.

The German chancellor added that the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to the areas where Turkey and Russia provided security could only happen with the participation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

According to Merkel, this issue will be the topic of further discussions in February.

The four leaders also discussed the situation in Libya. According to the chancellor, the war-torn country needs to agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible.