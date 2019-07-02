Merkel Cancels Appearance at Rostock Forum Amid Debate Over New EU Leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not address the annual gathering of the German Research Foundation in Rostock on Tuesday evening due to her participation in EU summit, which has so far failed to select who will fill the bloc's top leadership positions, her spokesperson told Sputnik.

She has been held up in Brussels where EU leaders spent the past night wrangling over who should lead the main EU institutions for the next five years. The summit will continue on Tuesday.

"Her appearance has been cancelled due to the continuing EU summit," the spokesperson said.

EU leaders spent around 18 hours pondering over a pool of candidates to head the European Council, European Commission, European Parliament, Central Bank and EU External Action Service.