UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Cancels November EU Summit In Berlin Over Virus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:21 PM

Merkel cancels November EU summit in Berlin over virus outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday cancelled an EU leaders' summit in Berlin that was to have discussed relations with China set for November 16 due to the coronavirus

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday cancelled an EU leaders' summit in Berlin that was to have discussed relations with China set for November 16 due to the coronavirus.

"In the context of the pandemic, we have made it clear that we will not allow the informal summit to take place. We must do without it," Merkel told reporters after a summit in Brussels.

Related Topics

China German Brussels Berlin Angela Merkel November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

37 minutes ago

Crimean Authorities Thank US for Endorsing Peninsu ..

33 seconds ago

FIA team arrests two on corruption charges

35 seconds ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of 2 ille ..

36 seconds ago

Russian Embassy Slams Report Claiming Moscow Sprea ..

38 seconds ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.