Merkel cancels November EU summit in Berlin over virus outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday cancelled an EU leaders' summit in Berlin that was to have discussed relations with China set for November 16 due to the coronavirus

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday cancelled an EU leaders' summit in Berlin that was to have discussed relations with China set for November 16 due to the coronavirus.

"In the context of the pandemic, we have made it clear that we will not allow the informal summit to take place. We must do without it," Merkel told reporters after a summit in Brussels.