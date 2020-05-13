UrduPoint.com
Merkel Cites 'hard Evidence' She Was Target Of Russian Hacking

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:31 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced frustration Wednesday that Russia was targeting her in hacking action, saying she had concrete proof of the "outrageous" spying attempts.

"I can honestly say that it pains me. Every day I try to build a better relationship with Russia and on the other hand there is such hard evidence that Russian forces are doing this," she told parliament.

