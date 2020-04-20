UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel 'concerned' As Germany Inches To Reopen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:38 PM

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

Chancellor Angela Merkel is "greatly concerned" that virus-fighting discipline among the German public may ebb as the country takes its first steps out of a month-long lockdown, AFP learned from party sources Monday

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel is "greatly concerned" that virus-fighting discipline among the German public may ebb as the country takes its first steps out of a month-long lockdown, AFP learned from party sources Monday.

The veteran leader warned against "orgies of discussion about opening up" society, in a telephone conference with leaders of her centre-right CDU party on Monday morning, participants in the call said.

After an apparent race among regional leaders last month to appear the toughest in announcing lockdown measures, some politicians have begun pushing for even faster loosening than the reopening of smaller shops and schools Merkel announced last week.

Business lobbies have been pressuring the government to move faster, but initial steps agreed between Berlin and state capitals are tentative.

From Monday, shops up to 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) can reopen as long as they impose hygiene controls, while next week will see selected cohorts of pupils return to classrooms.

On Friday, health minister Jens Spahn said the pandemic was "once again under control" in Germany, as the number of people infected by each person with the virus dropped below one.

But Merkel warned Monday that unless people continue to follow rules and advice like keeping their distance from others and wearing masks, the picture could again worsen.

She and her ministers will track the impact of the opening up measures over the coming days until April 30, when the lockdown is currently set to expire.

But it could be May 8 or 9 before the true impact from reopening businesses and schools is seen, Merkel said, according to the sources.

So far most Germans have expressed overwhelming support for the `lockdown, with around 90 percent backing it according to polls earlier this month.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel April May From Government Race

Recent Stories

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below ..

3 minutes ago

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Exceeds 13,6 ..

7 minutes ago

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways employees donate one-day salary ..

3 minutes ago

Ghana President ends lockdowns put against spread ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.