Merkel condemns 'heinous' Afghan airport attack

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the "heinous" attack outside Kabul airport Thursday on people seeking evacuation from Afghanistan that left at least six dead

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the "heinous" attack outside Kabul airport Thursday on people seeking evacuation from Afghanistan that left at least six dead.

"We don't know all the details yet but the terrorists targeted people waiting at the airport gates who were hoping to leave," Merkel said.

"They wanted security and freedom and that is why it is an absolutely heinous attack in a very, very tense situation."