Merkel Condemns Killing Of George Floyd In US, Says Racism Unacceptable

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Merkel Condemns Killing of George Floyd in US, Says Racism Unacceptable

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday condemned the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in the United States, and expressed hope that the American society, segregated amid anti-racism protests, will reach peace.

"Firstly, the murder of George Floyd is terrible, racism is terrible, and society in the US is very polarized.

I think politicians are expected to try to unite everyone and reach peace," Merkel told the ZDF broadcaster.

The German chancellor also wished that US citizens would reach consensus in light of the ongoing unrest.

Floyd's death sparked outrage not only in the US but also abroad, including in Germany. On Saturday, thousands marched in front of the US embassy in Berlin in solidarity with George Floyd protesters.

