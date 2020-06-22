Merkel condemns Stuttgart rampage as 'abhorrent': spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply condemned a violent rampage in Stuttgart, her spokesman said Monday, calling the brutal attacks against police officers and the looting of shops by hundreds of people "abhorrent".

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply condemned a violent rampage in Stuttgart, her spokesman said Monday, calling the brutal attacks against police officers and the looting of shops by hundreds of people "abhorrent".

"Whoever has done this has turned against their city, against the people with whom they live and against the laws that protect us all," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert of the riots that erupted over the weekend.