Merkel Confirms She Definitely Will Not Run For German Chancellor Again

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she definitely would not run for this post again.

Previously, she repeatedly stated that she was not going to pursue a political career after 2021.

"No. No. Definitely no," Merkel said, answering whether she should continue to "bear responsibility" amid the coronavirus crisis and be nominated in the next election.

"That's for sure," Merkel added.

