Merkel Confirms Sputnik V Vaccine May Be Produced In EU After EMA Authorization

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Merkel Confirms Sputnik V Vaccine May Be Produced in EU After EMA Authorization

German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented on Thursday on her recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and confirmed that she expressed readiness to cooperate on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine production in Europe after its registration

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented on Thursday on her recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and confirmed that she expressed readiness to cooperate on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine production in Europe after its registration.

Sputnik V joint production and use in the European Union is possible "after approval of the European Medicines Agency," the chancellor said at a press conference.

"I have really talked with the Russian president. We know that Russia has the Sputnik V vaccine, and I said that if we want to cooperate � which I think is possible despite our serious political differences � we could cooperate in humanitarian spheres during the pandemic," Merkel added.

More Stories From World

