Merkel Congratulates Austria's New Chancellor Nehammer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday congratulated her Austrian counterpart, Karl Nehammer, on his new job.

Nehammer was Austria's interior minister under Sebastian Kurz and then Alexander Schallenberg, who quit last week. He is the country's third chancellor in only two months.

"As interior minister, you already bore responsibility for your country. As Federal chancellor, you are taking charge at a time of great challenges," Merkel wrote.

She said Austria and Germany shared a strong bond and would together address the pandemic, climate change and the task of preserving the European unity.

"I wish you all the best and plenty of success in your new, demanding role," Merkel concluded.

Nehammer, aged 49, was also chosen to lead the conservative Austrian People's Party after Kurz said last week he was resigning from politics. Kurz stepped down as chancellor in October after prosecutors said he was being investigated on suspicion of corruption.

