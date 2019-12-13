UrduPoint.com
Merkel Congratulates Johnson On 'Resounding' Victory In UK General Election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:09 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated on Friday UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory and expressed desire to continue working for strong cooperation between the two countries

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated on Friday UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory and expressed desire to continue working for strong cooperation between the two countries.

"Congratulations, Boris Johnson, on your resounding victory.

I look forward to working with you for the friendship and strong cooperation between our nations," the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, quoted Merkel as saying on his Twitter.

The snap election, held on Thursday, was called by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hopes of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to break the Brexit stalemate. results from 649 out of the country's 650 Constituencies show a comprehensive victory for the Conservative Party, which gained a majority in the House of Commons.

