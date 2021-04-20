Merkel Congratulates Laschet on Becoming CDU/CSU Candidate for Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Armin Laschet on being nominated as the candidate for the post of the chancellor from the conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU).

Earlier on Tuesday, CDU supported by a majority of votes party chairman Laschet as a candidate in the September 26 elections. CSU head Markus Soder accepted the decision.

"Dear Armin Laschet, I sincerely congratulate you on your new tasks as the alliance's candidate for chancellor. I am looking forward to months of our cooperation," Merkel said, as quoted by the German government.