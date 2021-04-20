UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Congratulates Laschet On Becoming CDU/CSU Candidate For Chancellor

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Merkel Congratulates Laschet on Becoming CDU/CSU Candidate for Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Armin Laschet on being nominated as the candidate for the post of the chancellor from the conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU).

Earlier on Tuesday, CDU supported by a majority of votes party chairman Laschet as a candidate in the September 26 elections. CSU head Markus Soder accepted the decision.

"Dear Armin Laschet, I sincerely congratulate you on your new tasks as the alliance's candidate for chancellor. I am looking forward to months of our cooperation," Merkel said, as quoted by the German government.

Related Topics

German Alliance Angela Merkel September Christian Post From Government

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

16 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

21 minutes ago

Govt. committed to provide maximum relief to peopl ..

6 minutes ago

Diplomat Believes Russian Embassy in Tripoli Will ..

6 minutes ago

Eight hospitals outsourced, 110,000 residents bene ..

6 minutes ago

Afridi, Envoy vow to take Pakistan, Saudi friendsh ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.