Merkel Congratulates Mishustin On Appointment As Russian Prime Minister

Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Merkel Congratulates Mishustin on Appointment as Russian Prime Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Mikhail Mishustin on his appointment as the new head of the Russian government, the German cabinet said on Friday.

"I cordially congratulate you on assuming the duties of the chairman of the government of the Russian Federation. The historically established personal, civil, cultural, economic and political ties between our countries are the foundation of our bilateral relations," Merkel said in her congratulatory message.

She added that the German cabinet was interested in further developing this relationship and looked forward to working with Mishustin's government to this end.

The chancellor also wished the new Russian prime minister success.

President Vladimir Putin nominated then-tax chief Mishustin as Russian prime minister after the entire cabinet of Dmitry Medvedev resigned on Wednesday. The next day, the lower house of the Russian parliament approved his candidacy.

Medvedev's government stepped down hours after Putin proposed sweeping changes to the constitution and a revamped approach to the country's economic management in his annual address to the parliament.

