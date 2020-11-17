UrduPoint.com
Merkel Congratulates Moldova's Sandu On Winning Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Merkel Congratulates Moldova's Sandu on Winning Presidential Election

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday congratulated Maia Sandu, the head of Moldova's Party of Action and Solidarity, on winning the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, and expressed hope for further German-Moldovan cooperation.

"Dear Mrs. Sandu, I warmly congratulate you on the election as president of the Republic of Moldova. I am happy that the Moldovan people have given you a strong mandate to cooperate constructively in the international arena and to continue the urgently needed reforms. The Federal government is pleased to continue to support the Republic of Moldova on this path," Merkel said in a greeting telegram published by her press office.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential elections was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, after 100 percent of the ballots were processed, Sandu leads with 57.75 percent of the votes and Dodon gained 42.25 percent.

