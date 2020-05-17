Merkel Congratulates Netanyahu on Renewed Premiership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his record fifth term in office after the country swore in the new cabinet.

"I send you my best wishes with regard to the successful formation of the government and renewed premiership," she said in a statement.

Germany remains committed to supporting Israel and peace in the middle East, Merkel said, adding she wished Israel success in beating the coronavirus epidemic.

The Israeli parliament on Sunday swore in a new unity government of Netanyahu and his former rival, Benny Gantz. Netanyahu will lead it for 18 months before handing the office over to Ganz in November 2021.