Merkel, Conte to Share Expectations From New European Commission at Rome Talks - Spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to discuss bilateral relations as well as expectations from the work of the new European Commission with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to discuss bilateral relations as well as expectations from the work of the new European Commission with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the spokesman for the German government , Steffen Seibert, said on Monday.

"The discussion will be about German-Italian relations as a whole.

[The leaders] will also exchange expectations from the new institutional cycle that the European Union is facing - that is, from the beginning of the European Commission's work and the key tasks that the European Commission has set for itself," Seibert said at a briefing.

The meeting will be held in Rome on Monday.

The EU's main executive body is composed of 28 commissioners, one per each member nation. The new European Commission will start work on December 1.