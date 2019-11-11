UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Conte To Share Expectations From New European Commission At Rome Talks - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

Merkel, Conte to Share Expectations From New European Commission at Rome Talks - Spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to discuss bilateral relations as well as expectations from the work of the new European Commission with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to discuss bilateral relations as well as expectations from the work of the new European Commission with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday.

"The discussion will be about German-Italian relations as a whole.

[The leaders] will also exchange expectations from the new institutional cycle that the European Union is facing - that is, from the beginning of the European Commission's work and the key tasks that the European Commission has set for itself," Seibert said at a briefing.

The meeting will be held in Rome on Monday.

The EU's main executive body is composed of 28 commissioners, one per each member nation. The new European Commission will start work on December 1.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange German European Union Rome Angela Merkel December From Government

Recent Stories

Governor Sarwar hosts Sikh Yatrees

16 seconds ago

Russia, Brazil Working on New Projects in Energy, ..

18 seconds ago

Five persons killed as car overturned near Talhar ..

3 minutes ago

Capt Hussain Khan Shaheed; hero of Kashmir freedom ..

3 minutes ago

Arsenal back Emery but warn results must improve

3 minutes ago

Trump Vows to Meet With Vaping Industry Experts, D ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.