Merkel Declares Need for Common EU-US 'Agenda' on Russia, China

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared the need to develop a common transatlantic agenda for Europe and the United States with regard to Russia and China.

"Russia is trying again and again to confuse the EU member states in a hybrid confrontation.

Therefore, it is especially important that we develop a common transatlantic agenda on Russia, which, on the one hand, of course, makes cooperative proposals, but on the other hand clearly Names the differences. I can only agree with the US president in what concerns a strong European Union. Alas, Russia is not working on this," Merkel said at an online event at the Munich Security Conference.

According to the chancellor, "an even more difficult task" is to develop an "agenda" for China, which is at the same time a "systemic" competitor, but at the same time, China is needed to solve global problems such as preserving biodiversity and combating climate change.