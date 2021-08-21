(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said she is "deeply convinced" by Armin Laschet, her conservative party's choice to succeed her in September's elections, in a bid to give his struggling campaign a big boost.

"It has always been important to him to place the individual and their inviolable dignity at the centre of everything... I am deeply convinced that it is precisely with this attitude that (he) will serve the people of Germany as chancellor," she said at the conservative CDU-CSU's election rally in Berlin.