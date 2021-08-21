UrduPoint.com

Merkel 'deeply Convinced' By Party's Chancellor Candidate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 03:28 PM

Merkel 'deeply convinced' by party's chancellor candidate

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said she is "deeply convinced" by Armin Laschet, her conservative party's choice to succeed her in September's elections, in a bid to give his struggling campaign a big boost

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said she is "deeply convinced" by Armin Laschet, her conservative party's choice to succeed her in September's elections, in a bid to give his struggling campaign a big boost.

"It has always been important to him to place the individual and their inviolable dignity at the centre of everything... I am deeply convinced that it is precisely with this attitude that (he) will serve the people of Germany as chancellor," she said at the conservative CDU-CSU's election rally in Berlin.

Related Topics

Election German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel September

Recent Stories

China asks Pakistan to properly investigate Gwadar ..

China asks Pakistan to properly investigate Gwadar suicide attack

34 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Strana.UA News Website Blocked After Nat ..

Ukraine's Strana.UA News Website Blocked After National Security Body Slaps Sanc ..

31 seconds ago
 PM's appreciation an hounour for forest department ..

PM's appreciation an hounour for forest department, an encouragement to achieve ..

33 seconds ago
 Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 40 suspects sent to jai ..

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 40 suspects sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

9 minutes ago
 Spare parts shop gutted in faisalabad

Spare parts shop gutted in faisalabad

35 seconds ago
 Taliban Claim Brother of Ex-Afghan President Ghani ..

Taliban Claim Brother of Ex-Afghan President Ghani Joins Their Ranks

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.