Merkel 'deeply Convinced' By Party's Chancellor Candidate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 03:28 PM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said she is "deeply convinced" by Armin Laschet, her conservative party's choice to succeed her in September's elections, in a bid to give his struggling campaign a big boost
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said she is "deeply convinced" by Armin Laschet, her conservative party's choice to succeed her in September's elections, in a bid to give his struggling campaign a big boost.
"It has always been important to him to place the individual and their inviolable dignity at the centre of everything... I am deeply convinced that it is precisely with this attitude that (he) will serve the people of Germany as chancellor," she said at the conservative CDU-CSU's election rally in Berlin.