UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Defends 'bulwark' NATO After Macron Critic

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:57 PM

Merkel defends 'bulwark' NATO after Macron critic

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday put up a spirited defence of NATO after French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism, saying Germany has a bigger interest today in ensuring the bloc stays together than even during the Cold War

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday put up a spirited defence of NATO after French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism, saying Germany has a bigger interest today in ensuring the bloc stays together than even during the Cold War.

Days before leaders of the transatlantic alliance are due to hold a summit, Merkel said NATO has been a "bulwark for peace and freedom" over the past 70 years.

"The preservation of NATO is in our own interest, more than during the Cold War," Merkel told parliament.

The German chancellor's strong defence of the bloc came after Macron said the alliance was suffering from "brain death".

Underlining Washington's changing role in playing world cop, Merkel noted that "the United States no longer automatically takes up responsibility when it's burning around us".

Nevertheless, "Europe cannot defend itself", she said, noting that it was therefore crucial to maintain the defence alliance.

To this end, Merkel pledged to keep raising Germany's defence spending, with an aim of reaching the goal of committing 2.0 percent of economic output by the early 2030s.

Robert O'Brien, national security counsellor to US President Donald Trump, welcomed the 2-percent pledge, in an interview with Bild daily.

But he said "it would be great if Germany took up its role as one of the leaders of the world."As a leading economic power, "Germany has a duty to invest appropriately in defence for the benefit of its own defence and the defence of its alliance partners."

Related Topics

NATO World Europe Washington Parliament German Trump Germany Alliance United States Colombian Peso Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Powerful countries silent over occupied Kashmir fo ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese banks eye stronger governance of data

2 minutes ago

HEC mobilizes universities to find out solutions t ..

3 minutes ago

Police issues recruitment schedule in Faisalabad

14 seconds ago

Washington DC sues e-cigarette firm Juul for targe ..

16 seconds ago

Hyundai Motor to invest $1.5 bln in Indonesia fact ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.