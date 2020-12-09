UrduPoint.com
Merkel Demands Tougher Curbs As Virus Deaths Break Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:25 PM

Merkel demands tougher curbs as virus deaths break record

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday demanded tougher curbs to bring down coronavirus infections, as the German death toll reached a grim daily record of nearly 600 people

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday demanded tougher curbs to bring down coronavirus infections, as the German death toll reached a grim daily record of nearly 600 people.

"When mulled wine stands are being built, when waffle stands are being built, that's not compatible with what we had agreed of only takeaways for food and drinks," she told parliament, in reference to traditional German Christmas markets.

"I am really sorry... but if we're paying the price of death tolls at 590 people daily then that's, in my view, not acceptable."

