Merkel: Differences on Nord Stream 2 in West Not So Serious, We Will Find Solution

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes the differences among Western countries, including the United States, on the Nord Stream 2 project were not as big as they seemed to be.

"As for Nord Stream 2, we often said that on the one hand, this is an economic project, on the other hand, it has political implications, and this plays a big role in transatlantic relations," Merkel said at the press conferencs following the virtual meeting of the German-French Defense and Security Council.

Merkel recalled that the EU had adopted legislative changes in this context, namely the so-called Third Energy Package.

"We have certain mechanisms of work so as not to find ourselves in unilateral dependence so that we find ourselves in 'dangerous waters.' On the other hand, since the Cold War, both from the German side, but not only, we had gas deliveries, negotiations and contracts with Russia or the former Soviet Union," she said.

The chancellor also stressed that she had discussed energy supply issues with French President Emmanuel Macron. She explained that France has nuclear energy and therefore the role of gas for it is less than for Germany, which is currently ending the use of both nuclear and coal energy, so Germany needs gas as a "transitional source" to renewable energy.

"As far as the Biden administration is concerned, of course, we will enter into negotiations with this administration," Merkel said.

She stressed that she considers extraterritorial sanctions "not the best way" for settlement of differences.

"I have always said this, so perhaps the differences are not as serious as they seem. But this is a controversial project that will be discussed in Europe, it is obvious. But I believe that within the framework of the conditions I have voiced, we can find a common solution," Merkel added.