Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:53 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she disagreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's comment on NATO's "brain death."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she disagreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's comment on NATO's "brain death."

In his interview with the Economist, the French leader questioned the United States' involvement in the alliance, following its abrupt withdrawal from Syria.

"The French president has found a rather drastic word to express his views. This is not how I see the state of cooperation within NATO. I don't think such a sweeping judgment is appropriate, although obviously we grapple with the issues. But NATO is in our interest," Merkel said at a joint press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

The NATO secretary general agreed with Merkel, saying that NATO was "strong."

