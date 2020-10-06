UrduPoint.com
Merkel Discussed Karabakh With Erdogan, Called For Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:32 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via video conference, called for a ceasefire and progress in negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group, the German government said on Tuesday

"German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via video conference today ...

In connection with the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Chancellor called for a ceasefire and negotiations in the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at significant progress," the government said in a statement.

Merkel also "spoke in favor of quick steps towards the agenda for the further development of relations between the EU and Turkey" and stressed the need to "further reduce regional tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean," the statement says.

