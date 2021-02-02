Merkel Discussed Nord Stream 2 With Biden During Congratulatory Phone Call - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has discussed situation with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline while congratulating US President Joe Biden with his inauguration, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has discussed situation with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline while congratulating US President Joe Biden with his inauguration, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing sources.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.

According to the news outlet, when government spokesman Steffen Seibert talked about Merkel's phone conversation with Biden, the official failed to mention that Nord Stream 2 was discussed during the call.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The US is a vocal opponent to the project, as well as Berlin's alleged dependence on Russian natural resources.