Merkel Discusses Greece-Turkey Relations With Greek Prime Minister

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the relations between Greece and Turkey with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday and urged both countries to resolve disagreements through dialogue

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the relations between Greece and Turkey with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday and urged both countries to resolve disagreements through dialogue.

"I am aware of the many challenges you face in cooperation with neighboring Turkey. And we have often, including yesterday and today, talked very intensively about the fact that, of course, international law must be effective, UN resolutions must be effective. Despite this, it is necessary to try to solve the most difficult issues in dialogue all the time, even if historically it lasts longer than one could imagine," Merkel told Mitsotakis at a press conference in Athens.

Germany and Greece work closely at the bilateral and European levels, the outgoing chancellor said, expressing gratitude to the Greek prime minister for "friendly reception and hospitality."

At a trilateral summit in Athens earlier in October, Mitsotakis, together with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, condemned Turkey's "provocations" in the Eastern Mediterranean and called on Ankara to refrain from acts violating international law.

No fruitful dialogue can be conducted "in an aggressive environment or under the threat of the use of force," they said.

The three Mediterranean leaders denounced Turkey's drilling for gas in other countries' exclusive economic zones, as well as "provocations" along the Greek continental shelf, including violations of the country's airspace and territorial waters in the Aegean Sea.

Cyprus has been divided into the internationally-recognized Republic of Cyprus and the separatist Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied over 30% of the island. The Greek and Turkish communities living on the island have been negotiating the political reunification of Cyprus for many years, but have not yet succeeded.