UrduPoint.com

Merkel Discusses Greece-Turkey Relations With Greek Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Merkel Discusses Greece-Turkey Relations With Greek Prime Minister

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the relations between Greece and Turkey with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday and urged both countries to resolve disagreements through dialogue

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the relations between Greece and Turkey with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday and urged both countries to resolve disagreements through dialogue.

"I am aware of the many challenges you face in cooperation with neighboring Turkey. And we have often, including yesterday and today, talked very intensively about the fact that, of course, international law must be effective, UN resolutions must be effective. Despite this, it is necessary to try to solve the most difficult issues in dialogue all the time, even if historically it lasts longer than one could imagine," Merkel told Mitsotakis at a press conference in Athens.

Germany and Greece work closely at the bilateral and European levels, the outgoing chancellor said, expressing gratitude to the Greek prime minister for "friendly reception and hospitality."

At a trilateral summit in Athens earlier in October, Mitsotakis, together with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, condemned Turkey's "provocations" in the Eastern Mediterranean and called on Ankara to refrain from acts violating international law.

No fruitful dialogue can be conducted "in an aggressive environment or under the threat of the use of force," they said.

The three Mediterranean leaders denounced Turkey's drilling for gas in other countries' exclusive economic zones, as well as "provocations" along the Greek continental shelf, including violations of the country's airspace and territorial waters in the Aegean Sea.

Cyprus has been divided into the internationally-recognized Republic of Cyprus and the separatist Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied over 30% of the island. The Greek and Turkish communities living on the island have been negotiating the political reunification of Cyprus for many years, but have not yet succeeded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Turkey German Athens Ankara Cyprus Greece Turkish Lira Angela Merkel October Gas All From

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

25 minutes ago
 Relief goods distributed among shanties dwellers

Relief goods distributed among shanties dwellers

3 seconds ago
 One student one tree drive kicks off at Islamia Un ..

One student one tree drive kicks off at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

5 seconds ago
 Leading member of gang involved in snatching brand ..

Leading member of gang involved in snatching brand new cars arrested from Dera B ..

6 seconds ago
 Awareness walk about one-wheeling, road accidents

Awareness walk about one-wheeling, road accidents

8 seconds ago
 Old man dies of burns in house fire

Old man dies of burns in house fire

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.