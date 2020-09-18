UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Discusses Lesbos Migration Crisis With Greek Prime Minister, EU Commission Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

Merkel Discusses Lesbos Migration Crisis With Greek Prime Minister, EU Commission Head

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has video conferenced with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday to discuss the situation on the Greek island of Lesbos following a series of devastating fires in its Moria refugee camp, the German government said.

"They discussed the situation on Lesbos, including further cooperation between Greece and the European Union with regard to a possible pilot joint project for a new reception facility on Lesbos," the press release read.

On September 9, a succession of fires broke out at Moria, rapidly destroying more than half of the facility's buildings and leaving thousands of migrants without shelter.

The camp was already locked down at that point due to 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which means that potentially infected residents spread across the island spurred by the fire.

Violent unrest unfolded on Lesbos last week as thousands of Moria residents clashed with police when trying to break into the port of Mytilene, the island's capital city.

Greek authorities fear that the fire could be a result of arson, according to media reports. A four-month state of emergency was declared on Lesbos following the Moria fires.

