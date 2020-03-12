UrduPoint.com
Merkel Discusses Libyan Conflict With Sarraj, Urges GNA To Sign Ceasefire Deal - Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Merkel Discusses Libyan Conflict With Sarraj, Urges GNA to Sign Ceasefire Deal - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Libya with Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya (GNA), in a phone conversation and urged him to sign a ceasefire agreement with the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), the German Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

"The two [Merkel and Sarraj] talked about the current political and military situation in Libya. The German chancellor, just as during her Tuesday meeting with [LNA commander Khalifa] Haftar, stressed the urgent need to sign the ceasefire agreement that was recently agreed upon in Geneva by representatives of both parties to the conflict under the supervision of the United Nations," the cabinet said in a statement.

The German chancellor met Haftar in Berlin on Tuesday, during which time the two also discussed the Libyan peace process.

During the call, Merkel also called on GNA and LNA to adhere to the decisions of the Berlin conference on Libya, which was held in mid-January. The main outcomes of the gathering were an appeal by its participants for a ceasefire, and an obligation to observe the UN arms embargo on Libya and refrain from interfering in the conflict.

