Merkel Discusses Potential Normandy Four Meeting During Phone Conversation With Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have discussed a potential future summit of the Normandy Four during a phone conversation, agreeing that all conditions for it have been met, Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for the German government, said on Wednesday.

"The issue of preparing for a possible summit within the Normandy format was at the center of the conversation.

Both sides were unanimous in that the conditions for such a meeting have been met after the trilateral contact group on October 1 agreed on further separation of forces at the conflict line, on the procedure of holding local elections in a part of eastern Ukraine, and also the entry into effect of the region's special status," Seibert said.

The sides also stressed the importance of reaching an agreement regarding future transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

