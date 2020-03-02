UrduPoint.com
Merkel Discusses Recent Border Crisis With Turkish, Greek Counterparts - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:32 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has had phone conversations with her Turkish, Greek, and Bulgarian counterparts regarding the migrant situation at the European borders, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday

Following the exacerbation of the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, on February 28, Turkey claimed to be unable to deal with the migrant and refugee flow anymore, opening its border with Greece. In three days there have been over 20,000 prevented attempts to illegally cross the border.

"We maintain the closest contact with the affected countries, with Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria.

The chancellor has had phone negotiations with the heads of governments. We are in constant contact with the EU leadership, [President of the European Commission] Ursula von der Leyen and Mr. [High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep] Borrell," Seibert said.

Per the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU, Ankara promised to stem migration flow into the bloc, with Brussels pledging to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made his dissatisfaction with the arrangement well-known on multiple occasions, saying that the EU is not doing enough to assist Turkey.

